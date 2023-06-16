PADUCAH — Imagine riding a bike three hours every day, no matter the weather, just to get to work. That was a reality for Samson Adams, who works at Texas Roadhouse in Paducah.
Adams lives in Livingston County, about 30 miles away. It took him a total of six hours to get to and from work each day. The time it took him to make the trip included breaks to cool down, because he has diabetes.
His commute just got a lot easier, thanks to the generosity of people in the community, paying for a car that he received on Thursday.
Adams was so excited, he even did a happy dance.
He's been working at Texas Roadhouse in Paducah for the past month.
"I had no choice but to use a manual bike, and then that went out, and then God came and blessed me with all this," said Samson.
Samson said he has to support his family, but on Thursday his work family and community were the ones supporting him.
Texas Roadhouse Community Ambassador Joelle Long says she and her husband noticed Adams was tired at work. They soon learned his story.
"I started picking him up. We started talking. The more I talked to him, the more I get to know him, the more I loved him, the more I felt like this guy really deserves someone to give him a little bit of help," Long said.
So, she posted his story on Facebook.
The community and his Texas Roadhouse family immediately jumped on the opportunity to help.
When asked what was going through his head when he learned he'd be getting a car, Samson said, "I thought I was in trouble for, I really thought I was in trouble. I was like 'Aw man, I forgot to do something or maybe I shouldn't have ate that piece of bread on camera.' You know, something simple like that, and she was like 'No, you're not in trouble. I got news for you. We got you a car.' I'm like 'What?' Just basically I didn't know what to think."
Samson calls the gift a true blessing.
His long bike ride to work will now be a 30-minute drive.
Long says the car is helping Adams' future and his family's, too.
"Thank you very much Paducah. Come and see me at Texas Roadhouse. My name is Samson. I'll be the best server I can be," said Samson.
The money for the vehicle was raised through GoFundMe. The leftover money from the fundraiser will be used to pay for car insurance and gas money.