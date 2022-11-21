PADUCAH — With Thanksgiving comes gatherings—and that means food.
But that also means dog owners need to make sure their pets aren't eating food that's harmful.
Austin Pickler is at the dog park with her pet. It'll be her dog's first Thanksgiving.
But Pickler knows the harm certain foods can have. She works for a local vet clinic in town.
"There's going to be all kinds of new smells in the house cause they've never experienced anything like this, so I would advise keeping them crated over in a different room, not having access to the kitchen," Pickler said.
Pet experts say there are several foods to watch out for. These include ham, chocolate, garlic and leeks.
"You just have to be careful on giving them anything that is seasoned, anything that is high fat, anything that is greasy, they just don't eat it," said Carrie Arp, a community pet expert in Mayfield, Kentucky.
But there are foods that dogs can have, like carrots, celery, pumpkin and rice.
Experts say pet owners need to be careful.
"The thing is you just have to watch what you give them cause they don't understand," Arp said. "Everybody's eating, and you know, they want to eat too."
Dog owners like Pickler are cautious.
She says to prevent her pet from getting sick, Pickler is keeping the dog away from the kitchen or dining room area during the Thanksgiving holiday.
"Just try to advise everybody they may look really cute and everything, but try not to feed them table scraps because that can really cause some issues," Pickler said.
Other foods dogs can't have? Mashed potatoes, raw dough and pie filling.
The number for the Pet Poison Helpline is 1-855-764-7661.