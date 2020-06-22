KENTUCKY — Tuesday is the 2020 Kentucky Primary Election and Local 6 wants you to have all the information you need to exercise your right to vote.
The results of Tuesday's election will shape what your ballot looks like when you go vote in November.
Monday, June 22, is the last day to vote at your county's clerk's office. You can find all the information you need by going to Local 6's 2020 Kentucky Primary page.
This year, there is only one polling place in each county, which is a big change from previous elections.
You may also be required to wear a mask, depending on where you vote and the final results will not be available for another couple weeks while the absentee ballots are counted.
2020 Kentucky Primary Election
There are some important state and local races that you'll see on your ballot, this includes the race for State Representative from the First District.
If you're voting Republican, you can choose from Steven Rudy or Carroll Hubbard. In November, one of them will run against either Democrat Linda Story Edwards or Al Cunningham.
In the race for U.S. Senator, which is currently held by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, you can vote for a total of eight Republicans running.
Including McConnell, the candidates are Nicholas Alsager, Wendell K. Crow, Paul John Frangedakis, Louis Grider, Naren James, Kenneth Lowndes, and C. Wesley Morgan.
There are 10 candidates running in this race on the Democratic side. Including Amy McGrath and Charles Booker, you can vote for Jimmy C. Ausbrooks, Mike Broihier, Maggie Jo Hillard, Andrew J. Maynard, Eric Rothmuller, John R. Sharpensteen, Bennie J. Smith, and Mary Ann Tobin.
On the Presidential level, even though Donald Trump and Joe Biden have both earned the number of delegates needed to secure their nomination, both of their names will still be on the ballot.
The current president will be the only name on the Republican ballot, or you can check "Uncommitted." While Biden's name is one of 12 on the Democratic ticket.
This is because the paperwork to be on the ballot was filed several weeks ago, before the other candidates ended their campaigns.
The additional 11 candidates on the Democratic Presidential ticket include Pete Buttigieg, John K. Delaney, Tom Steyer, Tulsi Gabbard, Michael Bennet, Michael R. Bloomberg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Deval Patrick, Andrew Yang, and Elizabeth Warren. You can also check "Uncommitted" on your ballot.
On a Local Level
One of the closest watched races in the Local 6 area is the one for Paducah Mayor.
Incumbent Brandi Harless is being challenged by City Commission Richard Abraham and businessman George Bray. Unlike the other races, the mayoral candidates do not run by party, so the top two vote-getters will be the ones you see on your ballot come November.
Additionally, voters in all 12 Kentucky counties of the Local 6 area can vote for Judge of the Court of Appeals for the 1st Appellate District, 1st Division.
The candidates on the nonpartisan judicial ballot include Chris NcNeill, Jenny Hines, C. Rene' Williams, and J.R. "Jason" Coltharp. You can only vote for one candidate.
If you're voting in Marshall and Calloway Counties, you will also find a ticket for Circuit Judge "Family Judge" for the 42nd Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division.
The candidates in this race include Ryan R. Yates, Stephanie Perlow, and Catherine S. Fuller. The ballots say this is an unexpired term and you can only vote for one person.
On Local 6's 2020 Kentucky Primary page, you can find all the voting plans and sample ballots for each county, along with all of the stories Local 6 has covered leading up to tomorrow's election.