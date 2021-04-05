Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Paducah ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Cairo Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam .Minor to moderate flooding continues along the Ohio River at Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo. The river was cresting or has crested at all three locations. Flooding is forecast to end at Paducah on early Wednesday morning and on Friday at Olmstead Lock and Dam and Cairo. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until Wednesday afternoon. * At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 40.1 feet. The river was cresting. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning and continue falling to 23.6 feet Wednesday, April 14. * Impact...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. &&