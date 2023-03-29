PADUCAH — The shooting that claimed the lives of six victims, including three 9-year-old children, in Tennessee on Monday might have you as a parent, a teacher or even a student thinking about school resource officers. Especially at private schools.
The Covenant School did not have a SRO, police have said.
Last week, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 540 into law. The measure allows private schools to enter into agreements with local law enforcement agencies or Kentucky State Police to provide school resource officers.
Local 6 reached out to some of the private schools in our area Monday to see if there were SROs in those schools. Community Christian Academy in McCracken County, Eastwood Christian in Calloway County and Christian Fellowship in Marshall County did not return our calls Monday. However, St. Mary School System in Paducah sent a statement that reads:
"St. Mary School System is heartbroken by the senseless tragedy at The Covenant School in Nashville, TN. We pray for the peace of Christ to comfort the students, staff, and families who are experiencing such unimaginable sorrow. The safety of all children is at the forefront of our thoughts and prayers. St. Mary School System has a safety plan in place that is constantly evaluated and monitored within our schools. Protocols and procedures are continually updated, and the safety of our St. Mary students and staff is our priority."
St. Mary Schools' statement did not address whether there is a school resource officer currently on campus or the possibility of hiring one.
Private schools are required to fund their own school resource officers. Public Schools often fund their SROs through grants and tax dollars. We know that Paducah Public Schools has five school resource officers spread across the district. McCracken County Public Schools has six across its district.
In Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri, schools are not required to have school resource officers on campus.