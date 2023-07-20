What we all just experienced I genuinely believe will be one of those storms that is remembered and talked about for years to come. Five, 10, 15-plus years from now, many will be talking with others who lived in the Paducah region and west Kentucky during July 2023.
"Do you remember that great flood and lightning storm?"
Of the list of impressive feats is a new all-time Kentucky state 24 hour rainfall record that was set at the Graves County mesonet, west of the city of Mayfield. It will have to get certified by the state climatologist, but should eventually.
Above you can see the swath of excessive rains. The forecast in the days leading up to and and night before were sadly verified quite well. We discussed at great length that a stalled boundary with a southwest wind ramming into it would yield nearly 12-hour-long storms, and it did.
The reason for the storms and unprecedented rains was the storms having uncanny supply of moisture stemming from the Gulf. A large part of that is the northern hemispheric pattern this year has been erratic, and that is just the latest byproduct of such. Think of that image above like a production line. A storm forms, then the air aloft blowing northwest-southeast caries the storm along the boundary southeast, and another one formed and did the same thing. That process repeated all night and morning long.
Closer inspection at daily rain totals just from July 19, 2023 starting at midnight local time.
I think it is fair to place this event in the top list of all-time weather events and storms in this region's history. When you think about the "biggies," these come to mind, to name a few.
These are some of the biggest notable storms and events:
- Extreme heat and drought of the 1920s and early 1930s.
- The 1925 Tri State tornado, which was the deadliest in U.S. history.
- The historic Ohio River Flood of 1937.
- The January 1978 blizzard.
- The Marion, Illinois, tornado 1982.
- The December 2004 snowstorm.
- The ice storm of 2009.
- The Super Derecho of 2009 in southern Illinois.
- Hurricane Ike's remnants in 2008.
- The spring 2011 river flooding.
- The summer 2011 heat index (multiple 116°F-117°F).
- The extreme drought and heat of summer 2012.
- The Perryville, Missouri, tornado of 2017.
- The December 2021 tornado outbreak.
- The Dec. 23 extreme Arctic Outbreak (-21°F wind chill).
- The March 2023 bombcyclone, which had record strong sea-level pressure.
Does the July 2023 record flooding make the list? Maybe. I think it should. But it depends who you ask. Here's why I think this event is now in the conversation for one of the all-timer "big ones" in its own right:
- More than 30,000 bolts of lightning over our four-state region in just one night.
- 6 to 12 inches of rain, an event with recurrence interval of every 100-200 years.
- The 0.5% chance of this type event happening in any given year.
- The first-ever flash flood emergencies issued from National Weather Service Paducah for the Purchase area of west Kentucky.
- 2.32 inches of rain in one hour is the third highest one-hour total in Paducah observational records.
- It set a new Kentucky state record for 24-hour rainfall.
Paducah also set the second highest daily rain total in recorded history. That's very impressive, especially because it's July, and the rain was not from a tropical storm or hurricane remnant, which is where you do find the majority of our days that received 6 inches or more of rain in history.
The worst part was that this extreme flooding hit areas still recovering from another natural disaster, the deadly EF-4 tornado of Dec. 10, 2021, that hit similar spots. Sometimes Mother Nature can play a cruel game.
Either way, this will be a storm that we talk about for a while, whether it be because of the prolific lightning or the extreme rain.