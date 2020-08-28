PADUCAH — They call it an "after school home base," and it can help students deal with the stress of the pandemic.
The Zone, at 1620 Kentucky Ave. in Paducah, is a drop-in center operated by Four Rivers Behavioral Health that welcomes teens and young adults. Every weekday afternoon, they can walk into the facility to play video games, shoot hoops, exercise, do arts and crafts, eat snacks, read and mingle.
"It's giving them a safe place to come and interact with other peers," said Site Administrator Sarah Trover.
But The Zone is more than a hangout. It has several peer support specialists and counselors on hand to listen to concerns and provide mental health services.
Trover said many students who visited The Zone were dealing with social anxiety, and were looking for a place to fit in and connect with others. COVID-19 has made things worse.
"The pandemic has really caused a lot of the youth to retract more and have less social skills than they did before," Trover said. "And then, depression has really increased."
Trover said there are usually two to four peer support specialists at the facility, as well as one to two counselors who come in as needed, to help students who are struggling with their mental health. Peer support specialists draw from their own experiences when working with the teens and young adults who come in.
"To have that position. They had to have had their own mental health counseling whenever they were younger, and so that really helps them relate to the youth in a way that they've been there and they've been through it," said Trover. "And so they can really speak to that side and use that lived experience to connect with the peers."
One of the peer support specialists is Christian Waggoner, who is at The Zone every weekday afternoon. She is a WKCTC student studying social work. Waggoner said she uses her experience of depression and anxiety to connect with the teens she helps.
Waggoner said she does group activities with the teens, like making vision boards and having group conversations. They also recently started a Smart Recovery Group to listen to the concerns of youths struggling with anxiety, depression, drugs, eating disorders and other issues.
Waggoner said the students she's worked with are often concerned about the uncertainty of the pandemic.
"They want to be back in school with their friends, and they want to be able to do things and activities in the high school. So they're worried about having to be transitioned back to virtual, the ones that are in school," said Waggoner.
For those who are struggling during the pandemic, but cannot get to The Zone, Trover said Four Rivers provides Zoom or phone sessions with counselors.
"Even at home, a great idea is the kids really need some form of structure, something to look forward to every day," said Trover. "And so being able to plan something that they can do and enjoy with their families, and maybe even with a few of their peers, is really important at this time."
"You have to find stuff to do to get yourself out of the house, even if that's going outside and walking around," Waggoner added. "You have to have people to call for support, like I've called Sarah many times for support."
With the school year starting at many local districts, Trover encourages students who need mental health services to seek assistance.
"I hope that they continue to reach out and that their families let them do that because I know that everyone's just really nervous and on edge during this period of time," said Trover. "So there are a lot of caregivers that are starting to also reach out for their own counseling and make sure that they are getting the support they need so they can be there for their youth."
The Zone is open weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Teens and young adults between the ages of 16 to 25 are invited to walk in on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Students ages 10 to 15 can stop by every Thursday. No appointments are needed.
There is no restriction on which school the student attends. Masks are required and will be provided. The staff at The Zone will also conduct temperature checks.
For questions, call the office at 270-444–3608. Visit 4rbhyouthtreatment.org/the-zone for more information.