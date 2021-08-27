KENTUCKY — The spread of the delta variant is driving a dramatic increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Kentucky again broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 2,115 COVID-19 inpatients Thursday. The number includes 590 people in intensive care units, and 345 on ventilators.
Health experts say the even more contagious strain of the virus, coupled with a large number of people not getting vaccinated, means health care workers are being stretched thin.
In Kentucky's Region 1, which includes the 13 westernmost counties in the state, 39 people are in the ICU being treated for COVID-19. That's nearly 60% of the capacity. Region 5 in Illinois, which covers the southernmost counties, only has six of 86 ICU beds available.
Case numbers and hospitalizations are trending in the wrong direction: upward. Dr. Keith Kelly, a cardiovascular and pulmonary disease specialist at Baptist Health Paducah, said 75% of the hospital’s ICU is dedicated to COVID-19 patients. Half of those patients are currently on ventilators.
"Once we've got somebody hooked to a ventilator, they may be on it for a week, three weeks, a month or longer. So that ties up that bed for that whole entire time," Kelly said.
It also prevents other people who might need critical medical treatment from getting it. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear provided a look at two other local hospitals during his COVID-19 briefing Thursday afternoon.
"Caldwell County Hospital had patients in emergency rooms for three days on a ventilator unable to transfer. There's no ICUs in that hospital," Beshear said. "Jackson Purchase, 10 patients in the emergency department waiting, waiting to try to get moved to a higher acuity bed." Later in the day, Beshear reported the second highest daily total for new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky at 5,401, and 27 additional virus-related deaths.
Another thing to keep in mind: younger people are showing up to hospitals with severe or even deadly cases of COVID-19.
"You're looking at that middle-aged chunk of people. And those people have children, they have parents, they have jobs, they have lives," Kelly said. "They have a lot of life to live, and it's gone."
Middle-aged people are, of course, not the youngest group of COVID-19 patients the state is currently seeing. Of the more than 5,000 new cases reported in Kentucky Thursday, 1,759 are 18 or younger.
Southern Illinois Healthcare is also seeing a record number of COVID patients. There are 70 patients total, 30 in Herrin and 40 in Carbondale. Of those 70 patients, 21 are in the ICU and 19 are currently on ventilators. The youngest patient on a ventilator there is only 28-years-old. Baptist Health Paducah has 32 COVID-19 inpatients, 25 of whom are unvaccinated. 14 Baptist patients are in the ICU, with 12 of them being unvaccinated.