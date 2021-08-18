FRANKFORT, KY– Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack recommended a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised Kentuckians on Tuesday.
Dr. Stack revealed the recommendation during a briefing on COVID-19 with Gov. Andy Beshear.
“This is for individuals who may not have received adequate protection from their initial primary vaccine series. People with normal immune systems are not advised to receive an additional dose at this time,” said Dr. Stack. “Anyone with questions about their eligibility should talk with their health care provider.”
Kentuckians with the following conditions should consider a booster shot:
- Active or recent treatment for cancer/malignancy;
- Solid-organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants;
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome);
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection; and
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers and other immunosuppressive medications.
A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for immunocompromised Kentuckians at least 28 days after a second dose. Individuals can receive the booster shot from any vaccine provider that stocks Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.
Individuals who have received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not recommended to receive an additional dose at this time.
Stack said Kentucky considers all nursing home residents to be eligible for a booster dose.
"The Kentucky Department for Public Health will deem every resident of a long-term care facility to be eligible under these criteria," Stack said. "But because of their medically frail condition often and the environment they live in, in a congregate setting, we are determining that all these individuals in a nursing home are going to be eligible for vaccination for a third dose and will be offered a third dose, and that is already underway now."
