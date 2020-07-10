McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Community members have a lot to think about after McCracken County's third unity meeting Thursday.
It was the county's first public meeting to address relationships between the black community and local law enforcement.
The two previous meetings were closed to the public. People were asked to RSVP for this meeting before it took place.
People discussed building the need for stronger relationships, education, involvement and respect from all sides.
Dr. Bernice Belt began McCracken County's third unity meeting started with a prayer. "May we do things, say things, feel things, act things, respond things in a decent and orderly way," said Belt.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer moderated.
Some people sat listened, while others took time to speak.
"It's not what you are that defines you as good or bad. It's who you are," said Reem Turkmani.
Tre'shawn Dillard was one of several in attendance for the meeting. He shared his experiences with local law enforcement.
"That's the problem. The problem is we're doing a lot of this (listening) to the police, and they're not doing enough of this (listening) to us," said Dillard.
Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird and McCracken County Sheriff's Matt Carter were among several law enforcement officers who listened, and only spoke when answering questions.
"We strive to treat each other and every person exactly the way we want to be treated. That's with respect and dignity," said Carter. "Unfortunately, sometimes situations escalate and we're not able to do that."
People of all ages and backgrounds shared their experiences, perspectives, and thoughts.
Many agreed on the importance of involvement, education, respect and strides to get to truly know each other for both law enforcement and the black community.
"Our children need to see not only officers getting involved in their neighborhoods. The children need to see their parents involved in the entities in their community," said Belt.
Everyone took something away from the meeting.
"We've got several programs in place that will allow that. We encourage the citizens to participate in those programs," said Carter. "Look forward to being open-minded to possibly implementing additional programs as we move forward."
Brad Holland with the Race Unity Group of Paducah spoke during the meeting. He said it is important to stray away from having the same conversations and getting the same results.
He wants to see action taken to improve the lives of black people in Paducah.
"We don't need another street named after us. We don't need another holiday. I think we just want to be treated equally," he said.
There were different discussions that came with agreements and disagreements.
Afterward, everyone came together to talk, taking another extra step in unifying this county.
Members of law enforcement explained programs that they have already had to build relationships with the community.
They said they have future training other efforts planned to continue to that mission.
Belt said one of the goals of the meeting was for everyone to walk away with new ideas on how they can do their part to unify McCracken County.
