Producers are hoping the powerful story of a 1950's integrated baseball team will help them raise enough money to film a major motion picture in Paducah. If that happens filming could start by the end of the summer or early fall.
We first told you about plans for the movie "This Field Looks Green To Me" back in October.
It is set in Kentucky, in 1954. For the first time in state history kids of different races were allowed to play Little League Baseball together, setting the stage for a team from Middlesboro to win the State Championship. It is a true story that inspired the idea of the movie.
The story goes, in an angry moment, the mayor of Lexington told coaches: "They can't play here. This is a white field!" That's when a mentor for the team looked down at the field and said: "This field looks green to me." Those words would late become the title of the film.
"I think that we as adults and our children have to be aware of our history," said Ron Schmidt. He is the Executive Producer of the film. "I think a story like this that has this Kentucky history, I think people will be very proud of this."
The plan is to spend about two months filming in Paducah. They've already scouted some locations. These include the ball fields of Stuart Nelson Park, The Columbia theater, and Bluegrass Downs. People in West Kentucky would get a chance to be extras n the film.
"So if you can think of many people in Paducah being stand-ins in the stands, they're going to get a good feeling," said Schmidt. "It will be a unifying feeling."
Schmidt says the scripts and screenplay are ready to go. Now, it's all about meeting the film's budget. They need to raise about 9 million dollars to begin filming as early as late summer.
"It's more than a movie," said Schmidt.
Schmidt says he would love to see Kentucky rally around this film because at its heart it is a story about lifting each other, breaking color boundaries, and the magic that can happen when kids have good mentors willing to stand up for them.
"What kids need today is a sense of hope, and it's up to us adults to give them that sense of hope," he said.
Local 6 got a chance to talk to some kids who came to hear Mr. Schmidt tell the story of that Legendary team in Middlesboro.
"What stood out to me was that black kids were brave enough to go on a white kid's team, said Charles Edison.
They couldn't believe there was a time when all kids couldn't play together.
"It's hard to believe that," said his brother, Alex.
Schmidt hopes soon "This Field Looks Green To Me" can reveal some pieces of Kentucky's past and the transformation that can happen when we allow ourselves to be color blind.
"We are all connected," said Schmidt.
Besides Paducah, the other half of the film would be shot in Middlesboro.
Schmidt has all kinds of big plans in the works for the film including a documentary about filming and exhibits at the Louisville Slugger Museum.
