CAIRO,IL — A city once on the decline is working hard to make a comeback.
Cairo, Illinois, has a history of struggles, like poverty and housing insecurity. Locals say those issues tend to outshine the work they're doing to fix them.
They've brought in new leadership for the city.
With new projects on the horizon, they have other creative solutions, like the Memorial Day Arts and Crafts Fair.
It’s designed to bring in traffic and spark more events in the city.
The coordinator, Harold Jones, attended Paducah's Lowertown Arts and Music Festival.
Seeing its success motivated him to try and bring some of that energy to his home town.
They're starting small, but they hope it grows just as big as Paducah’s and brings the same growth to Cairo.
Jones remembers these now empty streets of Cairo looking different when he was a child.
“You grow up thinking this is the greatest place,” Jones says.
Jones now calls Cairo home again, seeing the opportunity in the town's vacant lots.
“I said, ‘Wow. This is a blank canvas. You can actually paint any kind picture you want,’” says Jones.
Newly elected City Councilor Gabriel Dickerson says that mindset perfectly aligns with the new vision for the city.
“There's plenty of opportunity to build something here,” says Dickerson.
Jones and Dickerson want to change the narrative from a dying Cairo.
That's part of the reason Jones opened a Fine Arts Center there.
Art's been his world since his early years.
He wants to share it with Cairo.
More than 25 food and art vendors will be on a lot on Commercial Avenue. Jones says it would only take one to spark real change in their community.
“It's infectious, because once people see you doing that, they'll start to think about, ‘Well, what can I do?’” says Jones.
“It's going to start showing that people can actually get something done. Like I said, that's all it takes is just one person to get something done,” adds Dickerson.
This is just one of the many new things in the city.
Small businesses are opening soon, including the much anticipated Rise Community Market.
“We're developing a housing task force and working with HUD up in Jackson County to bring more housing here. We have a port that's supposed to be coming pretty soon,” Dickerson says.
Jones hopes his festival is part of the beginning of revitalizing Cairo.
“Get grants for some of these empty buildings and put people in them that are going to be something to the community, in a way of arts and in music and culture,” says Jones.
There are more projects in the works in Cairo, too.
A marijuana dispensary is in development. It and the businesses mentioned in this story are set to add at least 40 new jobs total.
The Memorial Day Arts and Crafts Fair starts Friday, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Commercial Avenue in Cairo.
It continues through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., ending with a fireworks celebration.
The event is free to the public.