PADUCAH — In two days you can see the St. Jude Dream Home for yourself during the first open house ahead of this year's giveaway drawing.
The video above is from Thursday's sneak peek event. People who helped design, build and otherwise work on the home got a chance to see it before this weekend's open houses.
The home is located in the Paddack at the Oaks subdivision in McCracken County. It's about 2,800 square-feet and includes three bedrooms and two full and two half baths.
This weekend's open house events will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
All the money from each $100 ticket goes to help in the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening child illnesses at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
"St. Jude is working to cure childhood cancer since 1960 and has advanced the chance from 20% to over 80% today. That's not good enough for St. Jude, so every ticket sale and donation goes to help advance our research and treatment for children," Jayna Parish with St. Jude explained during Thursday's sneak peek.
In the meantime, there are only 661 tickets left for this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
Visit wpsdlocal6.com/community/dream-home for more information on this year's Dream Home and how to buy your ticket.
To be eligible to win, you must be 18 or older and be a resident of the United States.
You are not eligible to win if you are one of the following or if you are employed by or related to anyone employed by them: ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Trane, Brizo, Bosch, Shaw Floors, Kichler, MC Homes, Willett Enterprises Inc. Homes, volunteers and members of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, WPSD Local 6, Froggy 103.7, Sara Gipson Realty, Creative Interiors, Dean Owen, CPA, Stanley Steemer, CX3, LLC of Paducah, or Williams, Williams & Lentz.