PADUCAH-What started out last week as some holiday blues, turned into a Christmas miracle thanks to the generosity of others. Just Hamburgers raised almost $7,000 for Starfish Orphan Ministry to put toward local kids, and overseas mission trips. Laura Roberts, the nonprofit's Executive Director, is grateful for the outpouring support from the community.
"When people are given the opportunity, and see that they can do something to make difference, then that's what they want to do," Roberts says. "We're so thankful that people here in Paducah want to make a difference, and want to help the children that we try so hard to help everyday."
Last Tuesday, a man broke into Just Hamburgers and stole the restaurant's donation jar for Starfish. One of the restaurant's managers, Michal West, says the community helped turn a negative into a positive.
"They took some of our tips, but we keep that locked away every night. So really the guy just broke our window and got away with a small amount of change. But the amount of good that has come from this for Starfish is what we've talked about," West says.
Roberts was only expecting around $700 in donations. She says it's a miracle that 10 times that is coming in, and Starfish will be able to fund even more of their programs.
"We always try to not count specific numbers, and not be about the numbers," Roberts says. "You can't help but notice that it was multiplied by 10. I mean that's just incredible."
Local 6 reached out for an update from Paducah Police about possible suspects, and the progress of the investigation, but we didn't hear back.