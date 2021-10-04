GRAVES COUNTY, KY-- Three people were arrested and charged three Friday for drug possession.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office said it happened during their traffic safety checkpoint Friday night, with the Kentucky State Police at KY 381 and KY 94 in Lynnville, Kentucky.
Jeremy Gordon of Mayfield, Heather North of Palmersville, Tennesee, and Gregory Watts of Fulton, Kentucky, drove up to the checkpoint.
A deputy and troopers searched the vehicle to find marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.
Gordon faces a marijuana possession charge. He has two warrants for his arrest in Graves County.
North and Watts are charged with failure to wear a seat belt.
All three face a charge for buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.