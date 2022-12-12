MAYFIELD, KY — The December 2021 tornado outbreak destroyed buildings, businesses and communities.
But amid the chaos, there continues to be hope.
Local organizations partnered to build tiny homes for tornado survivors in Mayfield. Survivors say those homes have been safe and secure.
The tiny homes act as transitional housing for people whose homes were demolished by last year's tornado event.
We spoke to one woman who's currently staying at a tiny home and says it's exactly that — a home.
The Dec. 10, 2021, tornado destroyed Heather Chambers' house and car. Not only that, but the storm took the Christmas gifts she'd bought for her loved ones.
She says it was devastating.
"And I just cried and cried and cried, and my granddaughter's birthday is Dec. 17, and I had just finished all my Christmas shopping," Chambers says. "I just got all of her birthday stuff. Everything was gone."
Chambers moved into her tiny home in September.
It took some time for her to adjust.
"It doesn't feel like home, but then I started hanging up pictures, and it took a little while, but yeah, it started to feel like home," Chambers says.
The tiny homes are each a little more than 500 square feet.
Bread of Life, a humanitarian disaster relief agency supported by local churches, built the tiny homes.
"We saw a great disaster with that tornado," Bread of Live Executive Director George Glover says. "Devastating. But we also saw a lot of blessings come afterwards. It renews your faith in humanity all the way."
Seven Oaks Church of Christ also partnered with Bread of Life to put these homes together.
"One thing that we've liked to think about and have reflected on is how good things can come from tragedy and how destruction can sometimes present opportunities that wouldn't otherwise be there," says Tyler Alverson, a preacher at Seven Oaks Church of Christ.
While Chambers experienced that destruction for herself, she says she's grateful for the chance to live in a tiny home she can call her own.
"Cause this was more than I expected," Chambers said. "They were furnished and everything, and I just cried. I cried the whole time they were giving out the addresses. I cried the whole day that day."
Bread of Life and Seven Oaks Church of Christ in Mayfield put together 20 tiny homes for tornado survivors in Mayfield.
Eleven of them are located on Adams Circle near the Mayfield Housing Authority, which is where Chambers lives.
The plan is for tornado survivors to stay in the tiny homes for about two years, but that time period may be extended. The length of their stay depends on how quickly permanent housing is built and made available.