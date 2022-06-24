PADUCAH — This year marks 50 years since Title IX became law.
Containing just 37 words, the clause tucked away in President Richard Nixon's education amendments of 1972 would go on to change the future of women in sports.
As we celebrate the anniversary of Title IX and how far we've come in the journey toward equality, it’s important to recognize where we need to go.
The law acknowledges that gender equality in education as a civil right.
It was intended to address gender discrimination in the classroom. But, almost by accident, those words would shift the course of athletics and women's sports forever.
Nixon signed Title IX into law with no mention of sports or athletics anywhere.
It was a rallying point for equity in sports, impacting future women athletes, like Tori Schickel.
Excelling at basketball from the age of 5, Schickel was later able to attend Butler University on an athletic scholarship.
Half a century ago, those opportunities were nonexistent.
“Fifty years ago, right? It seems like forever ago, really, to someone like me, but in reality it's not. My parents' generation didn't have the opportunities that I have,” Schickel says. “I just can't imagine life without, just the opportunities that it's opened, job wise, education wise, in every aspect of life."
While at Butler, she dominated, beating records for both men and women and winning awards, something her coaches couldn’t accomplish in their early years.
“I hold the men's and women's rebounding record at Butler, and I think that's a testament to the technicality of women's sports,” Schickel says.
In 50 years, Title IX has made leaps and bounds, but there's more work to be done.
Just last year, a social media post highlighting disparities between men's and women's NCAA tournaments went viral, causing nationwide outrage.
It's something Schickel experienced first hand.
“They get a lot of people coming to their games, and it's just such a bigger production, I guess. And from the women's side of it, you don't necessarily have all that. Obviously, there's money that goes into it,” says Schickel.
In another 50 years, Schickel hopes the next generation of women athletes can be appreciated equally for their dedication to the game, whichever game it may be.
Schickel has graduated with a master’s degree in business administration, a feat she doesn't believe she could've accomplished without athletics.
She has a message to all student athletes out there: Keep pushing for equity, so the next generation can accomplish more than we have.
Schickel finished her basketball career leading the Big East Conference in double-doubles.
She went on to be an assistant coach for the women's basketball team at Missouri Western State University.