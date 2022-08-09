PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Graves County's Cade Goatley the #10 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2022. Here's what they had to say about him:

Paducah Tilghman's Sean Thompson: "He’s a guy that stands out as a problem, so for me, that makes him one of the top players in western Kentucky. Cade’s an athlete. He’s a guy when you get the ball to him in space, he can make things happen".

Marshall County's Steve Etheridge: "On the defensive side of the ball, he’s a guy where you’ve got to know where he’s at. A defensive back where it seems like he’s all over the place, unfortunately. You throw the ball in the air, and he’s going to be around it".

Graves County's Nick Kemp: "He makes plays when our backs are against the wall, kind of get in that red zone. We don’t mind putting him in man, and he’ll go make a play".

