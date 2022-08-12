PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Murray's Xavier Biggers the #7 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2022. Here's what they had to say about him:
Calloway County's Chris Champion: "That's a kid where, when he gets in the open field, it's hard to catch him, if you can catch him at all."
Crittenden County's Gaige Courtney: "Great athlete. Can make a lot of people miss. He's trouble in space. He's a hard-nosed kid, too. He goes both ways, as well, and can make a lot of plays offensively and defensively."
Dresden's Keith Hodge: "I think he's going to have a big year, and I think he's going to be on a lot of college's radars this year. I expect a lot of big things from him; one of those kids you just love talking about."