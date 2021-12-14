MAYFIELD, KY — They're the people you call when you have an emergency. Now, the Mayfield-Graves County Fire and Rescue Squad is needing some help of its own. Chief David Warner says the main hub was destroyed in Friday's tornado, along with most of their equipment and three tanker trucks.
"It's unrecognizable," says Warner, talking about the city of Mayfield. "I mean, we had tall buildings there, the post office and churches. I mean, it's just, it's just hard to describe."
Warner has been with the department for 39 years and has lived in Mayfield his whole life.
"It just doesn't seem right when you go down and everything's flat," says Warner. "Your sense is, like, off. It's weird."
When they put their gear on Friday night, the fire station was still standing.
"We got maybe half a mile out and it hit Mayfield," says Warner. "We actually got the tail end. One of our trucks almost got swept off the road."
Once the tornado passed, he says the crew headed back into town to begin their rescue mission.
"When you leave the fire station, we don't know if we're going to come back or not." But Warner says they always knew this building would be here until it wasn't.
It's more than just a structure to the fire and rescue squad — it's a second home.
"It's somewhere we always come, always hang out," says Warner. "On the weekends, we will come up here and hang out with the guys, work on trucks."
Their newest truck they just got from the Salem Fire Department. The team spent countless hours getting it ready to go out on calls.
"Then we come back and it's like this," says Warner. "We had a lot of guys in tears. Hell, I was in tears when I saw it. I just couldn't believe it. I wish we could have gotten all of our trucks out, it just didn't happen. We're just having to grasp at straws to do whatever we got to do to make sure we still respond, and we're going to still respond."
Warner says his phone has been ringing off the hook since Friday. A handful of those calls are from other fire departments across the country asking how they can help and what gear they can donate to the Mayfield Graves County Fire and Rescue Squad.