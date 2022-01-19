MAYFIELD, KY — The December tornado outbreak destroyed homes and property. You've seen the rubble and the debris. But the challenges the storm created are not only physical.
Therapists say the tornadoes caused a whole new set of mental health challenges for people in the affected communities.
If you're struggling with anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder, it's important to know resources and support are available.
Administrators at Four Rivers Behavioral Health say they haven't seen a lot of new patients lately. However, they're preparing for an influx in the next four to six weeks because of the storms.
"Right now, a lot of people are more focused on their immediate needs — trying to find new housing, trying to find a new job," said Danelle Sams, the site administrator at the Fuller Center location for Four Rivers Behavioral Health.
If you're experiencing emotional instability, stress reactions, anxiety, trauma, feelings of anger, grief, fear, hopelessness or other changes in mood because of the tornadoes, experts encourage you to reach out for help.
"If a storm is projected to come through the area or if you're having difficulty falling asleep at night, I would definitely encourage that person to connect," said Sams.
Along with those struggles, disaster-related trauma can pose another challenge for people who wrestle with substance abuse.
"There are going to be obstacles," said Ebonie Williams, the executive director for Recovery Works in Mayfield. "There are going to be hurdles, but you have to be able to address them."
Williams said the EF-4 tornado that struck Mayfield shook peoples' lives.
"I've screwed up for however many years," said Williams. "Now, I'm clear headed, no drugs. I want to get to that finish line. Guess what? The finish line just blew up. So now I feel more helpless, more lost, more defeated. So it becomes a mindset of: What's the point?"
Therapists are trying to help people make sense of the damage and loss.
Williams also said about 75% of her clients at Recovery Works in Mayfield have been impacted by the storm.
Four Rivers Behavioral Health also has a crisis line that is monitored 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. That number is 1-800-592-3980.
Click here for more information about the resources available through Four Rivers Behavioral Health.
Click here for more information about Recovery Works.