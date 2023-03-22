MAYFEILD, KY — The December 2021 tornado outbreak left many in Kentucky without homes. Many survivors turned to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help. One woman says after she was placed in a camper by the organization, things went downhill, and now she is facing eviction.
Heather Ellenberger got the FEMA camper in August of 2022 after she lost her home in Marshall County. She says after speaking with Local 6, she had a visit from a FEMA case worker who showed up to collect some paperwork she has been trying to turn in, and now she is unsure of her status.
She says “stressful” is too tame of a word to describe her recovery experience.
When Local 6 reached out to FEMA, representatives didn't speak about Ellenberger's situation directly. Instead, they sent a generic list of regulations for their temporary campers:
“Direct housing is temporary. These units are not permanent dwellings. FEMA staff will meet with survivors regularly to determine their continued eligibility and demonstrated needs and assist them in developing a permanent housing plan.
“To remain eligible, survivors must demonstrate continuing progress on a permanent housing plan. FEMA staff will keep survivors up to date on program details and deadlines through phone calls, letters and face-to-face meetings (only when necessary due to COVID-19 considerations).
“To remain eligible, survivors must adhere to all the conditions of a license-in agreement which specifies the responsibilities of the survivor in maintaining the temporary housing unit. Failure to follow these conditions can result in the occupants having to move out of the unit.
“FEMA temporary housing assistance may be provided for up to 18 months from the date of the presidential disaster declaration for survivors who demonstrate a continuing need and work toward a permanent housing plan.
“The FEMA THU is not your permanent home or personal property. FEMA THUs are government property and all occupants living in them must follow the rules outlined in the revocable license agreement.
“FEMA has a contract in place for the upkeep and maintenance of all occupied units to ensure the THUs remain habitable, safe, and secure. FEMA will provide free routine, preventative and emergency maintenance.
“Every unit is inspected monthly for safety as part of the Preventative Maintenance Initiative to minimize the chance of routine or emergency maintenance problems occurring.
“It is vital to keep your contact information updated with FEMA. FEMA contractors are required to attempt contact with you 24 hours before inspection the home or performing maintenance with the exception of emergency situations where no prior notice is required.
“Always make sure you are following FEMA guidelines. FEMA reserves the right to revoke your right to occupy the THU if an occupant is noncompliant or in violation of the revocable license.”
Ellenberger says she has nowhere left to turn. "I wouldn't wish my worst enemy to go through this, like that's how bad it's been. I mean, it's been bad," she says.
She lives in the FEMA camper with her husband. After their home was lost on Dec. 10, 2021, she says recovery has been anything but easy.
"It was like two weeks to get stuff out of the house, which I didn't even know what I could salvage because the roof got torn off," she says.
Ellenberger thought all her problems were solved when offered the FEMA camper, but she says working with FEMA has only brought her more problems. "Honestly, I feel like I'm more traumatized from working with FEMA than I am the tornado, I mean, just to be real," Ellenberger says.
She says she has a new case worker with the organization every other month and all she wants is clear communication.
"They didn't know about my whole situation, you know, or what was going on with me or where I was headed to or, you know, like what we were doing and, like, they just, I just feel like they're not organized like they need to be. And I feel like there's been enough disasters where they should be organized, you know? Like they should have it together, but they don't," says Ellenberger.
She says she's not sure what could come next. "They just release you, like, that's what I'm worried about for tomorrow. But I hope everything's going work out. Man, there's just so much," she says.