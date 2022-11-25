LYON COUNTY, KY — Tornado survivor Crystal Monaghan spent her Thanksgiving handing out meals to truck drivers. She was at the Huck's gas station off of exit 40 near Kuttawa.
Monaghan lost both of her parents and her home during the deadly tornado outbreak on Dec. 10.
She got the idea to spend her Thanksgiving at the Huck's after watching someone hand out meals to truck drivers last year.
She told us she sees it as a way of giving back to the community that has been helping her rebuild her life.
"It's been a long road, not just for me but for everybody," Monaghan says. "Lots of people lost loved ones in the tornado. I've been generously helped out by so many organizations, and the community came together. And this is my way of giving back — especially to the truck drivers. They're out here for Thanksgiving, bringing us what we need and what we want."
Monaghan's house is being rebuilt after she filled out an application with Samaritan's Purse. She said people were out working on her home Thursday, as she gave meals to folks at Huck's.