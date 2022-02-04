Winter storms are currently blowing through the Local 6 area.
As of 9 p.m. Thursday, some energy service providers are reporting minimal outages, while others are reporting hundreds. Here are the ones we know so far:
West Kentucky Rural Electric: 99 outage locations affecting 1,546 members.
Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative - Six customers in Marshall County and three in McCracken County are without power.
Paducah Power - 0 outages reported
Gibson Electric - 85 outages affecting 2,489 members.
Ameren Illinois/Missouri - A few outages are being reported in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. The company is reporting 30 customers without service in Illinois and 567 without service in Missouri.
Princeton Electric Plant Board - The utility company says staff and linemen are working through the night to restore power to as many people as possible.
Pennyrile Electric - 104 outages are affecting 4,520 members.
Kenergy - 126 outages affecting about more than 4,000 members
For the latest updates on these outages, click the name of each electric company to be taken to its outage map. The link for the Princeton Electric Plant Board goes to it's Facebook page, where it is reporting updates.
If you are aware of an outage that is not covered by one of the utilities listed above, send the location and service provider to newstip@wpsdlocal6.com