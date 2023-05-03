WEST KENTUCKY — It's been almost 18 months since the December 2021 tornado outbreak tore through the Local 6 area. After the disaster, FEMA issued temporary living trailers for displaced west Kentucky families.
The expiration on those trailers is coming soon, and the people living in them are being told they cannot stay.
June 12 is the expiration date. The 18-month period began when President Joe Biden issued the state of emergency on Dec. 12, 2021.
At one time there were 92 FEMA trailers in western Kentucky. That number has dropped to 24.
Time is of the essence for families still living in the FEMA-provided trailers. They have to find new living arrangements.
Leo Skinner with FEMA said that end date has been set since the disaster.
"When the residents move in, they sign an agreement, and they're told the program ends on that date. And then we work with them. Case managers work with them – What is your housing plan? Where are you gonna’ go? Don't wait ‘til the last minute ‘til the program ends," said Skinner.
Cassy Basham with Camp Graves says FEMA works hand and hand with the group. Camp Graves’ goal is to help the displaced find short-term to mid-term housing.
"Our case managers are amazing. They are doing amazing work with the resources that they have. So when these programs end, they're finding them more temporary housing when it becomes a need. They're working tirelessly to make sure that survivors don't become homeless again," said Basham.
She knows permanent housing takes time, and the transition period is critical.
"That interim housing is a necessity for stability. When someone has housing stability, they keep jobs," said Basham.
Basham said they will also be able to better provide for themselves and their families.
Without a stable home, job loss is more likely. Right now at Camp Graves, a slow week involves 300 calls from caseworkers and displaced homeowners. During a busy week, they can expect 600 calls.
Basham has this advice to those waiting: "Don't lose hope first and foremost. Connect with your case managers. They are a vital resource and a vital connection to fill your needs."
People still living in the trailers received a 60-day notice by mail. They will receive a hand-delivered letter soon telling them they have 30-days left.
FEMA said the residents have been in constant contact with their caseworkers, making more permanent plans.
For Camp Graves, funding is crucial to their operation. The group is constantly looking for grants that help with interim housing.
If you need help finding interim housing or want to help, you can call the Camp Graves office at 270-568-0032.