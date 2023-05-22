EDDYVILLE, KY — The December 10th, 2021, tornadoes destroyed homes and property throughout the Local 6 region, including in Lyon County.
To help replenish the impacted areas, several organizations partnered together for a tree distribution.
Fifteen species of native trees, each five to eight feet tall in three-to-five-gallon pots, was what Dan and Elaine Johnson were looking for to replenish their yard after the 2021 storm.
"Part of the reason we bought the property because it was like a forest to so many trees in the backyard, with all the wildlife and deer would be coming through, the turkeys and the tornado took every single thing out," said Dan Johnson, who was looking at the trees.
The Johnsons had seven large pine trees and a lot of work to rebuild their wildlife sanctuary, but they weren't the only ones taking trees home.
Jim Wang and his wife lost trees in the storm, too, and Wang perused the variety that was available at the tree distribution.
"I saw that this was a great opportunity to introduce some different types of trees," said Wang. "I've got oak trees and I've got some softwood trees but I'd like to get some pecan trees, some maple trees."
Organizers say these trees, which includes Hoptrees and Swamp Chestnut Oaks, will last for some time.
"Some people want the fastest growing trees but also these oaks that people will plant for future generations, some of them live 3 or 400 years," said Susan Fox, an extension agent for agriculture and natural resources for the University of Kentucky.
Not only that, volunteers say this is key for animal neighbors.
"It's so important just to support the wildlife in the area," said Augusta Evans, a master gardener for Lyon County. "It's incredibly important."
The Johnsons agree. They know these trees will help cultivate an area damaged by the storm.
"The animals lost a lot during the tornado, a lot of their protection and all of that so putting that back into the environment and helping will be a great addition to our properties," said Elaine Johnson.
The tree distribution was a collaborative effort. It was put together by Kentucky Division of Forestry, Team Kentucky, State Farm and the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture Food and Environment.