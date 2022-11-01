PADUCAH — Cooler temperatures didn't stop all the ghosts and ghouls from making their way to Jefferson Street in Paducah for trick-or-treating. Even with Halloween falling on a Monday this year, families still filled up Jefferson Street, going door to door for treats.
Fallon Noel and her family were putting the finishing touches on their home's decorations before the trick-or-treaters began rolling in. It's her second Halloween in Paducah, and last year she learned just how much people on Jefferson Street spend on the holiday.
"We went to a couple different houses and we found that anyone spends between $300 to $1,000, but quite a few of them are spending $1,000. So we were a little shocked when we heard that number," Noel said.
They ran out of candy in 45 minutes last year, which is something they worked to avoid this year by stocking up on more, despite higher prices this year.
"Last year I didn't have a Sam's Club membership, so I got it all from Walmart," Noel explained. "I feel like the Sam's Club kind of offset that a little bit, because you could buy the bulk bags. But certainly I noticed that the money didn't stretch as far this year."
Kelly and David Ford just moved to Jefferson Street this year with their son. They quickly learned what to expect on Halloween.
"The first thing that everybody said when we told them we bought a house on Jefferson was to expect big things on Halloween," David said.
"Prepare, go ahead and start buying candy in January, just a little bit at a time," Kelly added.
To save a little extra money this year, the Fords tried to use hand-me-down items to make their costumes for the year.
"To not break the bank, and if we're going to buy something, have it be something we can use again," Kelly said.
All the families we spoke with said Halloween is always worth pending money on, because they get to see the smiles on the kids' faces. Jefferson Street closes to traffic each year to let trick-or-treaters walk around safely.