Trigger laws: Three out of the four states in our coverage area have them, and they have taken effect or will soon take effect after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn of Roe v. Wade on Friday.
Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky have trigger laws. But what are trigger laws and how will they impact people here?
The overturning of Roe v. Wade now allows individual states to choose whether to ban or allow abortions.
Thirteen states across the country have trigger laws, which are laws that ban abortions in response to the Supreme Court's ruling.
Some will go into effect immediately while others will take effect after about one month.
Protests from both the left and the right reflect the divisive outcome of the Supreme Court decision.
Tennessee leaders say that's where the power should be.
"Read the constitution," said Susan Lynn, a Republican state representative from Tennessee's 57th District. "There is no stated right to abortion. This was a bad decision by the Supreme Court and now it's going back to the states, exactly where it ought to be and these decisions will be made by state legislatures."
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron supports the trigger law in his state, which bans abortion in most cases and makes it a felony for doctors to perform them.
Exceptions include when an abortion is needed to prevent injury or death of a pregnant woman.
In Kentucky, rape and incest are not exceptions to the law.
"The legislation protects babies, all forms of abortion," said Daniel Cameron, the Kentucky Attorney General. "So as of this morning, except when the health of the mother is at risk, abortion is no longer lawful in the commonwealth."
Some Tennessee doctors say they fear women will get hurt and lose their lives because of the trigger law.
They say there are more questions than answers for physicians and patients.
"If I, an emergency physician, do not know the answers to these questions, you can bet most other doctors in our state do not either," said Dr. Katrina Green, an ER doctor from Tennessee. "What I do know is our patients suffer and some will die."
Some doctors say the legislation will hurt women.
"That treating ectopic pregnancies prior to rupture produces better outcomes and fewer deaths," said Dr. Green. "I worry vaguely worded abortion laws about to take effect here in our state will cause women to suffer and die as a result."
Missouri also has a trigger law that went into effect after the Supreme Court ruling.
Under that law, it is a felony to perform an abortion. The exception is if it's a medical emergency.
Illinois is the only state in the Local 6 region where abortion will remain legal.