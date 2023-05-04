METROPOLIS, IL — Metropolis, Illinois, Police Chief Harry Masse says a murder at a truck stop Tuesday night is the city’s first in more than a decade that was not drug related.
It happened after a fight at the Acee's Truck Stop. Officers discovered the victim lying on the floor of the truck stop’s gaming room.
At around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday night, the Metropolis Police Department was called to stop a fight at the truck stop on East 5th Street.
Police say surveillance cameras showed the victim was pepper sprayed seconds before the fight began.
The video shows 36-year-old Jonathon Riley of Kirksey, Kentucky, choke the victim and put his knee on the victim's neck, police say. He used the weight of his body to put additional pressure on the victim's neck.
Masse says this is the first murder of this kind he’s seen in his 12-year tenure in Metropolis.
He says Metropolis does have its problems, but in other areas the city is doing well.
"We don't get the drive-by shootings. We don't get the gang problems," Masse says. "We have a drug problem. We have a theft problem. We have domestic violence, just like every other town."
Masse previously served as an Illinois State Police Trooper in the Chicagoland area for 20 years.
He says while the death is tragic, the rarity of this type of killing shows a positive aspect of Metropolis.
"I knew I wouldn't make it my whole career here without having one, but the longer the better. I mean, it's tragic that a life was lost," Masse says. "There was some history between the victim and the offender."
Masse says he decided to stay in Metropolis when he first moved there for his job 12 years ago.
He's grateful for the ways people have sustained a great place to live.
"I just think it's our community," Masse says. "We have a good community. We don't have a big influx of people moving in and out of town. There's a lot of generational people here that have been here, their grandparents have been here, their great grandparents are here."
Metropolis has a population of about 5,000 people. Masse says the relatively small size of the city also contributes to the low number of murders.
Riley is charged with first-degree murder and is in the Massac County Detention Center.
The victim's name is not being released until the victim’s next of kin are notified.
Local 6 also reached out to Acee's corporate office. We were told they would work to give us a call back with a statement.