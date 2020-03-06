WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Donald Trump says he will be going to Tennessee on Friday to see the damage left behind by the deadly tornadoes.
Trump made the announcement before addressing the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference.
He also offered his condolences to the victims.
"I want to send my warm wishes to the great people of Tennessee in the wake of the horrible, very viscous tornado that killed at least 19 people and injured many more. And we're working with the leaders in Tennessee including their great Governor Bill Lee to make sure everything is done properly. FEMA is already on the ground and I'll be going there on Friday. Our hearts are full of sorrow for the lives that were lost," said President Trump.