PADUCAH — This Thanksgiving is extra special for one local woman. It is her 100th birthday, and she celebrated with her children and great grandchildren.
Moriene Barrett has lived through 100 birthdays and 100 Thanksgivings.
"I can't hardly believe it myself that I've lived this long," Moriene says.
Barrett was born Nov. 28, 1919, and raised in Paducah. She grew up in the countryside with her grandparents.
This Thanksgiving, she's grateful for life, and says the key is being determined to be healthy.
"I don't really know what the secret is," Moriene says. "You just have to have a lot of will power, and take a day at a time."
Moriene says one of the biggest things she's grateful for this Thanksgiving is her family.
Her son, Bill Barrett, says his mother still has a good sense of humor. She's taught him some important life lessons.
"Work hard," Bill says. "Success will come to you, and be honest, and never be afraid to tackle a job."
She's learned it's never too late to pick up a new skill. In her 80s, painting became a passion and something to help her relax.
"I just really enjoyed it," Moriene says. "It was relaxing to sit down and start painting."
Barrett wants to spend as much time as she can with family. She says she's blessed to see so many generations.
"I thank the Lord that he's let me live this long," Moriene said. "So, when he gets ready for me, I'm ready."
Barrett has three children, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.