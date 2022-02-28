CHARLESTON, MO. – Police in Charleston, Missouri arrest two people in connection to a deadly shooting at a party on February 19, 2022. Kevon Evans-McClinton and Zatryus Moore, both of Charleston, are charged with murder, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. They are being held at Mississippi County Jail.
According to Charleston Police Department, officers were called out to a shooting at a party location on the 100 block of South Franklin Street. When they arrived they discovered multiple people had been shot. Two people were killed and 14 others injured.
The two victims have been identified as 19 year old Brianna Schumer of Cape Girardeau, and 23 year old Clintayzia Clark of Cape Girardeau.
A police department spokesman says this is still an active investigation and additional charges against the two in custody are expected.