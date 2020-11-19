CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois Healthcare says for the second time this week, it had a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
On Wednesday, there were a combined 60 in-house COVID-19 patients at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and Herrin Hospital, said SIH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marci Moore-Connelley during a virtual news conference. That number was an all-time high for SIH.
The previous record happened just the day before, with 56 patients being hospitalized at the two hospitals at the same time.
"We have beds in the system, but they are tight. And that is something we address on a day-to-day basis — and really, Dr. Miksanek can speak to that too — sometimes an hour-to-hour basis," said Moore-Connelley. "Beds are an issue, but less of an issue than staffing is. The staffing's really been something that has been one of our biggest constraints that we continue to work through, especially with the number of people who are out COVID-like illness or for COVID."
From the start of the pandemic through Nov. 17, SIH had 487 cumulative hospital admissions due to COVID-19, which amounts to 434 individuals, because some were admitted more than once. The patients ranged from 18 years old to 102 years old. Forty-eight patients had to be put on ventilators.
"We had 48 deaths since the start of the pandemic on the in-patient side, and that age range has been 40 to 95," Moore-Connelley added.
SIH tested 4,600 people for COVID-19 last week alone, another record number," said Moore-Connelley. Of those, a little more than 600 were positive.
Moore-Connelley said community spread of the novel coronavirus appears to be the main issue, with people not following safety recommendations.
Bart Hagston, administrator of the Jackson County Health Department, also noted the effect of community spread. He said in the week that ended on Oct. 3, Jackson County had 24 news cases. Last week, the county had 302 new cases, an increase of more than 1,100%.
"We're seeing more spread just amongst the community. We have more cases of contact tracing where we're not able to trace the transmission back to a single person. We're seeing transmission within small gatherings quite a bit," said Hagston.
Since the start of the pandemic, Jackson County has seen 2,299 cases, including 29-related deaths, the health department reported in a news release. As of Wednesday, 415 cases were active.
Hagston said last week, the county had 87 new cases in a single day, a record high. On Tuesday, the health department reported 61 new cases in one day, its second highest total ever.
Hagston said he's concerned about the record number of hospitalizations.
"Whenever the local hospitals have a high number of COVID patients, that means that they are diverting resources away from other patients," said Hagston. "So there are less beds available, there's less staff available."
With that in mind, the Jackson County Health Department continues to recommend people to stay home as often as possible, avoid parties and gatherings of all sizes, practice social distancing, wear masks, and stay home when sick.
The health department said COVID-19 patients are occupying one out of every four hospital beds in Illinois.
Meanwhile, the state reported on Wednesday 8,922 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 140 additional deaths. To date, Illinois has had 606,771 reported cases and 11,014 deaths.
In response to the high totals, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new restrictions that will take effect Friday. They include the temporary closure of museums and casinos, and limiting the customer capacity of stores and gyms to 25%.
Pritzker said Wednesday COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Illinois, only trailing heart disease and cancer.