PADUCAH — Paducah-based company Computer Services Inc. — also known as CSI — is being acquired by two firms for about $1.6 billion.
CSI is being acquired by global investment firm Centerbridge Partners LP and private investment firm Bridgeport Partners.
In a news release, CSI says its board of directors unanimously approved the all-cash transaction. Under the agreement, CSI shareholders will get $58 per share in cash upon the closing of the transaction, which is expected to happen in the four quarter of this year.
In a statement included in the news release, CSI Board Chairman Steve Powless says the company intents to continue operating under CEO David Culbertson and its current leadership team, and the headquarters is expected to stay in Paducah.
“After a thorough strategic review, the CSI board of directors is very pleased to announce this transaction and believes it is in the best interests of our shareholders,” Powless says.
In the news release, CSI says it plans to "plans to carry on its tradition of excellence and continue to invest in its product roadmap to bring more solutions to market faster," in working with Centerbridge and Bridgeport.
CSI has information for investors and a copy of the merger agreement on its website at csiweb.com/announcement.