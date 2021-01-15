GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County school bus driver, who has been on a ventilator for nearly two months because of COVID-19, is slowly but surely showing signs of improvement, as his family tracks his progress and celebrates his milestones.
Joey Elder is a school bus driver at Fancy Farm Elementary. On Nov. 16, he was diagnosed with COVID-19. A few days later, he had to be put on a ventilator at Baptist Health Paducah. Thursday was the 55th day that Joey was on the ventilator.
Joey's family members, including sons Steven and Ben, daughter Peggy, and wife Sue, have been visiting him at his hospital bed on a rotational basis. Steven has also been posting his father's progress on Facebook. The posts have collectedly received thousands of comments and likes.
"I try to take pictures of every Facetime that we have, every moment that I'm in the hospital with him, because you see that progress. And I can share some of those moments with his friends and family, because he has kids on that bus that their parents want to see what Mr. Joey is doing and how he's doing," said Steven. "He has students that want to follow his progress. Obviously, he has his family that wants to follow his progress. So, it's extremely therapeutic to me. And sometimes, it's overwhelming at times, just the number of people that I know that my dad's life has touched."
Steven's posts of his father's progress include major milestones, such as Joey's 44th day on the ventilator, when he started moving his eyes and his head. Then, on day 50, Joey squeezed Steven's hand. On the morning of day 55, Joey had some mouth movement.
"His beautiful blue eyes were wide open, and you can tell that he was tying to say something," Steven recalled. "And so I was able to — we had a meeting at the hospital, so I was able to rush there to the hospital and had a moment with him, and he did it again! And it just tells you even more that Dad's there. That is him, and that he's wanting to come home. He's wanting to fight back. He's wanting to get out of this. And if we'll continue to give him that time, he'll make that a reality and come back home."
About a year-and-a-half ago, Steven asked A&SG Film and Sound Makers to create a video honoring Joey for Father's Day. But to Steven's surprise, Joey recorded a message for Steven at the end of the video. Joey's message said, in part, "I love you, boy. And I love you until the day I die. Even after I leave this world, the love will never end."
Steven recently played that video back to his dad at his hospital bed.
"Watching it together with him in the hospital, listening to the words that he was telling me with him holding my hand, was just the greatest blessing I think that he has ever given me," said Steven.
Steven hopes the story of his father shows the importance of never giving up.
"Have faith and hope that the littlest things can change, and the human body is so unique, and you never know," said Steven. "You're going to be here as long as God wants you to be here if you have that faith. And if your loved one is battling this, they have the strength to pull through if you help them along the way, pray along the way, track the progress along the way. It's possible. You can get to this point and beyond. You just have to have the faith to believe that's going to happen."
In December, on Steven's 41st birthday, he cycled 41 miles to his dad's hospital to honor him. Joey himself was an athlete. He played basketball in his youth and was an avid runner. Joey is the cross country coach at Carlisle County High School. He was previously the cross country coach at Graves County High School.
Joey has been a school bus driver for Fancy Farm Elementary for about a decade. His wife, Sue, is also a school bus driver at Fancy Farm Elementary. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 as well, but has since recovered and is resting at home.
Meanwhile, Joey's daughter, Peggy, is a teacher at Fancy Farm Elementary.
Because both Joey and Sue became sick, Fancy Farm Elementary was short two bus drivers when in-person instruction resumed on Jan. 4. As a result, Principal Janet Throgmorton, who has a commercial driver's license, filled in as a substitute bus driver that week.