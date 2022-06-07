MAYFIELD, KY - Two nonprofits are working together to help a Kentucky veteran, after his home was destroyed in the Mayfield tornado. A Soldier's Journey Home and The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation are in Mayfield to get the job done.
Their goal is to complete the home build in 12 days, for Tim Andreasen and his family. The groups are brining in more than 100 volunteers to get the home built. The goal is to change the life of someone who served our country.
Like the rest of the Mayfield community, Tim Andreasen will never forget how he felt on December 10.
"My kids were a little nervous that night after the storm," Andreasen said. "And they still are nervous when they hear a siren go off. My mom and step dad were trying to be calm for them, and I was trying to be calm, but it's still in the back of my head there still."
His home was so damaged it ended up being completely torn down. But now, it's being rebuilt piece by piece thanks to crews with A Soldier's Journey Home The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
"We hope it's life changing for him," Keith Mosley with A Soldier's Journey Home.
Mosley hopes this act of kindness will do more than just impact the lives of Tim and his family.
"Out in Mayfield, people need help. Just a little bit of time, an hour of reaching out to somebody, picking up in the yard, or helping them get their grass sewn in, or donating a window to your neighbor, little bits add up," Mosley said.
Rain or shine, Mosley and the rest of the team will be working tirelessly to give Andreasen and his family their new home.
"I'm overly excited right now because the house is being built with Tunnels to Towers and A Soldier's Journey Home. I've never had a brand new home," Andreasen said. "The house that was here before was from 1950. This one's a brand new one, I'm not accustomed to that."
The plan for Tuesday is to put siding on the home as well as finish up the roofing. Once the outside is done, crews will move on to finishing the interior of the home. The home will be presented to Andreasen and his family on June 18 once it's finished. Friday will mark six months since the Mayfield tornado hit.