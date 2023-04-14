CADIZ, KY — We have learned that the two Black Hawk Fort Campbell helicopters that crashed the night of March 30 did collide in the air. That information was speculated, but never confirmed until this week.
A preliminary report says the helicopters collided midair before they went down in a field in Trigg County, the American military newspaper Stars and Stripes reports.
The nearby roads in Trigg County were shut down for several days, only open to those involved in the investigation. They're open now, but the crash site itself is roped off by caution tape.
Local 6 was in Cadiz, Kentucky, on Thursday on the edge of the field of the crash site. The actual spot where the two Black Hawk Helicopters crashed is roped off in a smaller segment in the middle of the field. The residents are still recovering from the crash. Some actually saw it as it happened, and some saw the aftermath.
Mary Light had just returned from church that Wednesday night and sat down to read the paper when she heard a loud boom.
"I just looked out the kitchen window when I come through, and I seen this fire over here. And I thought it was the barn, but it was over in the field further. And I come on to the door and I seen that it was over in the field. And I couldn't imagine what in the world was happening, you know. And I thought about those helicopters then, how that boom happened," said Light.
Her road has been full of soldiers and vehicles working to investigate the crash and working to clean up debris.
The explosion itself scattered debris across multiple fields and even into Light's carport.
"I just seen the propeller and part of the tail of it that they brought from down here. They said there was part of one down here in the tree in my field. They brought it and loaded it right out here. And they covered it up good before they left here with it," she said.
The investigation into the crash is still on going, and Light has been told it could take up to two more months.
The military announced last week that black boxes have been recovered, but there is still not a confirmed answer as to what caused the collision.