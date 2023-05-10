PADUCAH — The United States Preventative Task Force now says women should begin screening for breast cancer at 40 years old rather than the previously recommended age of 50.
The task force recommends screening every other year between ages 40 and 74. The task force previously recommended that patients start getting mammograms at 50, unless they had other health risks. With this update, the task force joins other groups, like the American Cancer Society, in recommending that women start screenings at 40.
Local 6 sat down with a breast cancer patient on Tuesday who has been getting mammograms since she was 40. She had her third one at the beginning of 2023, and it showed something different than the previous years.
Jamie Hawkins is 43 years old — seven years younger than the previous age recommended for women to get their first mammogram.
"If I had waited until I had actually felt something, you know, it could have been a lot worse, so they were able to catch it early," Hawkins said.
She works at the Baptist Health Paducah Imaging Center, and she is around patients every day. She knows the true importance of early detection.
"I was like, 'I'm not going to worry about it. It's nothing.' And so that's how I went into it, you know, then when I had to have a the ultrasound and the biopsy and that's when I thought 'This is real,'" Hawkins said.
In January, her third mammogram showed a lump, which ended up being breast cancer.
Hawkins did not have any signs or symptoms. She's now halfway through chemotherapy.
Mindy Cartwright, a breast imaging navigator at Baptist Health Paducah, said getting a mammogram early is crucial.
"I know the guidelines change all the time. You know, they they moved it from 40 back to 40 again, but it's all about early detection, so even if they move it to 50 again, still — catching it sooner, it's going to be easily treated and it's going to be where we can find it sooner," said Cartwright.
Cartwright said lately they've seen more women in their 40s and 50s than women who are older than that age group. She credits improving technology with them diagnosing cancer earlier.
"There's just too much harm that could go with someone not getting it done. We've seen women that, you know, go just for a screening exam and we find something," said Cartwright.
For now, Hawkins is leaning on her family and using her job as a platform to help other patients and herself.
"I'm able to talk to people. They ask me questions. It's just been, you know, a lifesaver for me," Hawkins said.
Hawkins said her best advice for women is to make sure they're eating healthy. She also said to put yourself and your health first.
The task force is also recommending that women start talking to their doctors at age 25 to determine if they need to be screened earlier in life than 40.
Breast imaging specialists at Baptist Health Paducah urge women with dense breast tissue to get checked earlier.