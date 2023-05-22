VIENNA, IL — Graduating from high school marks the end of a journey.
For some students, the road to get there is much harder to travel and a lot further from home.
Friday night, Mark Sharovarov graduated from Vienna High School in southern Illinois, more than 8,000 miles away from Ukraine.
While he was here in high school, his family was there, in the middle of a war that continues today.
But there’s a reason to celebrate, as Mark walked across the graduation stage.
Mark reunited this week with his mother Maryna Sharovarova for the first time in nearly two years.
She traveled 13 days to make sure she could share this moment with her son.
His father couldn't make the trip because Ukrainian men are required to stay behind and fight if needed.
Mark is more certain than ever that he'll see him again.
Proud smiles and happy tears filled the room
Watching Mark Sharovarov get his diploma was a moment of pure joy.
His mother Maryna says the day's emotions echo those she felt when Mark was first accepted into the exchange program.
“We were happy. And we were sure it was only for one year,” Maryna says.
In February 2022, that joy of attending high school in the United States was replaced with fear.
“I had just seen on my phone that they started the war. And he came out the room. I said, ‘Did you see the news?’ He said, ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘Go call your parents,’” says Carol Stockdale, one of Mark’s host parents.
Carol and Donald Stockdale, Mark's host family, did all they could to support Mark while his family's safety was unknown.
“You check the news pretty regularly, like a couple times a day, to see what's happening,” Mark says.
Maryna remembered the terror saying, “The bombs — fall.”
As the war raged on, the choice to extend Mark's stay in Vienna was easy to make, but harder to live with.
“I was missing my son so much. I dreamed to see him, give him a hug. At the same time I realized that in the Ukraine it is unsafe,” Maryna says.
She knew he was in good hands, with his teachers, his classmates and his host family.
“He quit being a foreign exchange student in our minds a long time ago. If somebody had leave, it wouldn't be Mark. It'd probably be me,” Donald Stockdale says.
The Stockdales have a lifelong connection to Mark and to his family in Ukraine.
As confetti flies and tassels move, Mark knows his work here is putting him one step closer to his end goal of returning home.
“With my knowledge, help my country to rebuild technologically,” Mark says.
Maryna can’t wait for the day that Ukraine is peaceful again.
“I'm sure that Ukraine wins and Mark will return,” says Maryna.
While Mark's dad couldn't be here in person, we’re told he plans to call his son to tell him congratulations.
As for what comes next, mark plans to attend Murray State University in the fall and major in computer science.
He hopes those skills will be useful in Ukraine’s recovery.
In between semesters, the Stockdales say Mark is always welcome in their home.
Mark graduated as one of his class salutatorians.
He gave a speech to his classmates and the community, thanking them for a warm welcome and unwavering support over the past two years.
You can watch his speech in full below.