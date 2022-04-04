CALVERT CITY, KY-- Many of us have seen the war in Ukraine unfold on TV or by scrolling through social media, but the Lisovskiy family saw it first hand. They were forced to leave Ukraine for their safety and made the journey to Calvert City. Oresta Lisovska went to Marshall County High School in 1988 for a student exchange program.
She made her return back to Calvert City with her children Anastasiia and Marko nearly 23 years later, but not for the reasons Oresta thought she would.
"We were not ready. No one could be ready for war," says Oresta.
The war escalated and they had to choice but to leave their home.
"Unfortunately it didn't stop. The escalation grew from hour to hour and day to day. After some of our family meeting, we made the decision that I was supposed to go and take the kids and go," says Oresta.
For the safety of their children, they fled to Poland, but Oresta's husband had to stay behind.
"We were ready to stay in Poland and to wait until everything ends. Unfortunately, many months have passed as Russia has showed it's ugly nature," says Oresta.
That's when they decided to reach out to the friends, the Ford family, in Calvert City. Anastasiia is continuing to do online schooling. Because of the time change, she's studying from 1 am to 7 am.
"There is no safe place in Ukraine. They are bombing east. They are bombing central Ukraine. They are bombing western Ukraine. They just want to show us it's not safe," says Oresta.
She says it's difficult to be alone in the United States without the rest of her family, but they had to no choice.
"They do not have any forbidden targets. They shoot grocery stores. They shoot lines of people in the corridors. They shoot airports. They shoot residential areas. They shoot everything," says Oresta.
But she isn't giving up hope.
"We are expecting their father, my husband, to come over with us. As soon as we win, we are expecting him to come over. After that, we will decide how the future will look like," says Oresta.
A candlelight prayer service is being held Saturday at 6 PM to welcome Oresta and her family to Calvert City. It's at First Presbyterian Church in Calvert City, KY.