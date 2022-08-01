PADUCAH-- Turning his school into a sanctuary.
That's the goal of one Ukrainian man as he returns to his home country after fleeing from the war.
He's preparing to return to the war front to provide aid as the fighting rages on.
Explosions and chaos filled the streets of Kyiv, where Bogdan Zubtsov and his family lived.
As the violence worsened, he knew he had to escape to safety.
“On second day, Russian tank come to Kyiv and aircraft lay low near my home. And a lot of missiles and my children afraid. I understand that I must leave my home,” Zubtsov says.
But Zubtsov always planned to return.
As directors of Ukraine Christian Sports Academy and Education Center, Zubtsov and his wife are transitioning the school's resources into an aide center for people displaced by the war.
“I understand how I can help my nation. It's encourage, it's tell about Jesus. And second, it's physical help because a lot of families not have apartments, not have homes. We have opportunity to give food, and dress, and medicine,” says Zubtsov.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church of West Paducah is one of the 20 organizations supporting Zubtsov’s efforts.
Pastor Jason Medley says most missionaries request financial support, but Zubtsov was different.
“He said I need tourniquets and pressure bandages. These are combat medicine basically. They need the ability to offer emergency response to victims of bombs and missile attacks,” says Medley.
Zubtsov says the needs of his nation are calling him home, but that doesn't ease his worries about his family's safety.
“I have fear if my kids in kindergarten if missiles come to this and die, what's next in my life? I have fear, but I have God to encourage me,” says Zubtsov.
He says if god is calling him back, he has faith he will be safe.
Mt. Zion Baptist of West Paducah is collecting medical supplies and raising funds for fuel that the family can use to deliver the aid.
The church has also set up an Amazon wish list that can be used to send supplies.
Collection ends August 9.
Then, the church plans to shift efforts toward packaging supplies and transporting the Zubtsov family to Washington DC so they can return to Ukraine.
For more information, see the graphic below: