UNION CITY, TENN-- Jeremy Powell preaches in front of his congregation at Crosswind Church for the first time today since coming home from the hospital.
Powell was nervous that he’d forgotten something that was once second nature to him.
But Powell says the nerves disappeared as soon as he opened his mouth to speak.
"It was... It was nice," says Powell. "It felt like I had never left. It was nice to be back up and preaching again."
Powell recounts some of his story, his battle with fungal meningitis, reminding the crowd that it’s a bit foggy in his mind.
"I coded while I was there. I stopped breathing three times and because of the compression on my spinal cord and the cerebral spinal fluid in my brain, I just don’t remember a whole lot," Powell says.
He remembers a conversation he had with one of his nurses. She told him he was so fragile
She said, “Jeremy, I was absolutely convinced that I was going to send your wife home a widow.” She didn’t think there was any way that I would live through what I was going through.
Powell’s topic today was relationships.
Despite all that he’s been through, he says that’s his silver lining.
"This journey has allowed me to interact with a lot of different people from a lot of different backgrounds and a lot of different states. It allowed me to kind of broaden my sphere of relationships so that I can influence more people for the kingdom of God," says Powell.
Going forward, Powell is excited to continue sharing his testimony.
He says he wants to use it to make God famous.
“I want it to be all about him and what he’s done in my life, both through medical means as well as spiritual means,” Powell says.
Powell will continue his relationship series entitled, "Target," throughout the month of February