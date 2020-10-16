UNION CITY, TN — A West Tennessee school district in the Local 6 area will be moving to distance learning for all high school students amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the county in which it is located.
In a news release, Union City Schools says a case spike in Obion County and rising numbers of students and faculty who have had to quarantine led to the decision to move Union City High School entirely to at-home learning.
UCHS students will begin distance learning on Monday, and will continue learning that way through at least the end of next week. the district says Director Wes Kennedy will reevaluate the situation on Thursday, Oct. 22.
In-person classes will continue at Union City Elementary and Union City Middle next week.
"The coronavirus numbers are rising again, and so are the statistics that deal with the number of students and teachers that are quarantined in our system," Kennedy said in the news release. "And when you combine those with the fact that we simply don’t have enough subs to fill those faculty roles, something had to be done immediately to get us out of a bind."
"We feel that our high school students can best handle the Distance Learning responsibilities, and this will free up some of those teachers to help out in both elementary and middle school roles on an interim basis," he continued. "It will also provide for the least amount of upheaval and disruption for the majority of our students and faculty."
The district says breakfast and lunch will still be available for families to pick up for high school students who need them. The district says those interested in receiving meals should call the high school at 731-885-2373 by noon Friday to request them, and Trudy's Kids Cafe will provide dinner for those interested.
According to the news release, in-season sports teams will still be allowed to practice and participate in games, but no out-of-season sports will be allowed to practice as a group.