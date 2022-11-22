UNION CITY, TN — Union City Schools, the Obion County Chamber of Commerce, and Main Street Union City are teaming up for the second year in a row of a partnership the school district says encourages its staff to shop local during the holiday season.
The school district says Director of Schools Wes Kennedy presented each district employee with $200 in “tornado cash” as part of their Christmas bonus. The tornado cash can be spent a businesses that belong to the Obion County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Union City.
Tornado cash, which is distributed in $20 increments, is separate from the bonus check each faculty and staff member receives, the school district says.
“Union City, Obion County, and the immediate surrounding area have consistently backed our students and our schools,” Kennedy said in a statement. “They are all a huge part of our support system. Locally owned businesses and companies have always been unwavering in their support of our fundraisers, our extracurricular activities, and with unsolicited contributions to things our students are involved in. This is a way for us to show gratitude for that and give back a little bit.”
Participating businesses will accept tornado cash until Jan. 31, 2023.