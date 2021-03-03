CHICAGO, IL — Starting Thursday at 8:30 a.m., Illinois senior citizens can schedule their first COVID-19 vaccine appointment at the Union Center vaccine site in Chicago.
Health care professionals will start administering a limited number of vaccines on March 9, with the first full day set for March 10. Before the site opens, seniors will have first access to appointments.
If appointments remain after seniors have had their exclusive registration period, any remaining slots can be filled by Illinois residents eligible in the state's Phase 1B+ group. After the official launch on March 10, registration will continue for everyone eligible in phase 1B+.
The Illinois governor's office says the United Center site will be able to administer 6,000 doses a day, with all doses provided directly by the federal government — not taken out of state or city allotment. More than 100,000 appointments will be available over the next three days as registration opens.
The vaccines will be offered for free, and insurance is neither required nor will be requested at the site. Documents regarding immigration status is also not required.
Appointments can be made by visiting Zocdoc.com/vaccine or by calling 312-746-4835. The call center will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The Illinois governor's office says the site, which has been created under a federal vaccination pilot program, will operate seven days a week for eight weeks.
