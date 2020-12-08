PADUCAH — Mental health concerns are growing during the pandemic.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows 40% of U.S. adults are struggling.
The Paducah-McCracken United Way is working to help, with 30 days of mental health resources.
Those resources can be found on Facebook. They include information on how to access therapy and coping strategies, like mindfulness meditation and gratitude.
Local 6 spoke with a clinical counselor about what else you can do to improve your mental health.
Arianne Dillon with United Way is sharing her therapy journey. Dillon said it's helping her cope with the challenges of the pandemic.
"For me, there's been a lot of self reflection," Dillon said. "A lot of really processing what's going on and how we continually change to this environment."
Anne Bidwell with the United Way said the organization is emphasizing mental health resources because the pandemic and seasonal depression are taking a toll on people.
"Every individual in Paducah, McCracken County really needs to be working on their self-care and to be building up their mental and emotional wellness," Bidwell said. "Because what we're experiencing is a group trauma."
Compass Counseling clinical counselor Katie Englert said little steps every day can boost your mental health over time.
"So you're wanting to monitor you're sleep," Englert said. "You're going to want to make sure you stay hydrated, drinking a lot of water, and getting some physical activity in."
Bidwell said it's important to make those resources accessible, because everyone should be able to improve their mental well being. Bidwell said they hope to consolidate all of the information from the 30 day campaign and offer it to local school districts.