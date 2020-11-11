MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Paducah city leaders will decide whether the proposed unity design will be put on the Paducah Water tower off of I-24 near Exit 16. The McCracken County Fiscal Court unanimously approved an agreement with Paducah Water on Monday. There has not been a set date for the city of Paducah to discuss the project and vote on it.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer is pushing for the project to be completed as soon as possible. He believes the confederate flags at the Sons of Confederate Veteran's park off of the interstate don't send the right message about the community. The Sons of Confederate Veterans own and maintain the park.
"There's every possibility that those travelers are seeing that sign and thinking, 'we need to get the hell on up out of here.' In particular, what about the black folks that are coming through," Clymer said. "Are they going to be inclined to stop in our community seeing those flags, and what their perception of that means?"
Paducah City Commissioner Gerald Watkins serves on the Paducah Water Board. He was an advocate for the utility company to enter into the agreement with the county. Watkins wants to discuss the water tower design with other members of the city commission.
"I'll probably talk to different ones and the city manager to see when it looks like it would be appropriate to put it on the agenda," Watkins said.
Clymer would like to see action be taken soon as he works to collect donations for the design. A bank account has been set up to hold the donated funds for the project.
"I think the iron's hot now, we need to be doing this. We don't need to be talking about it, and getting bound up in red tape, and that sort of thing," Clymer said.
Paducah City Manager Jim Arndt says they're waiting to receive more specific details about the project from Paducah Water. Arndt believes there's a possibility the city could vote on the unity project in January, meaning the next city commission would vote on the project. Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless did not return a call requesting a comment on the project.