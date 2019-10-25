MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Dozens of Chihuahuas rescued from a McCracken County home were examined by a veterinarian Thursday, who said the dogs are making great strides and some could be adoptable in a few weeks.
Dr. Russell Jones examined the dogs one by one at the McCracken County Humane Society Thursday. Those dogs are currently being cared for at the Humane Society after Animal Control rescued them from a home on Oaks Road this week. On Tuesday, officers found 44 Chihuahuas at the house, three of which died. On Wednesday, Animal Control brought seven more dogs from the home to the Humane Society. Of those 48 surviving Chihuahuas, one has since passed away, making the total 47 as of Thursday, said Terry Vannerson, executive director of the McCracken County Humane Society.
Jones said when he examined the dogs on Thursday, he saw that they have dental disease, fleas and tapeworms. Jones said the dogs likely have other types of intestinal parasites as well. In addition, several dogs have hair loss due to flea allergies.
During the exams, Jones and the Humane Soceity staff gave each dog flea and tick pills, dewormer pills, identification collars, and microchips. Puppies received booster shots as well. They also clipped the dogs' nails.
One white Chihuahua, a 6-year-old named Fae, was especially fearful of people and cried incessantly while being picked up. She also has missing teeth, is underweight and is not eating well. Jones said he plans to giver her an anti-nausea injection to stimulate her appetite.
"It could be just really bad intestinal parasites. Some dogs have worse burden than others," said Jones.
Another Chihuahua that Jones examined was missing both her back feet. Jones does not believe it's a birth defect. Although it's unclear what caused the injuries, Jones said there are a number of possiblities. Other dogs may have chewed the feet off, or the dog could have chewed the feet herself because of an infection. Her feet could have been trapped in a door or something may have fell on them, Jones said. Regardless of the actual cause, Jones plans to make the dog feel better.
"I was gonna get some small dog boots for her and pad them so we can maybe tape them to her legs," said Jones.
After examining each dog, Jones also named them. Jones is a "super Star Trek fan," so he named the dogs after characters from the popular franchise.
Jones said the conditions of the dogs are treatable. But for the ones who are afraid of people, their biggest hurdle is learning to socialize.
"A lot of dogs, they just try to eat you up the whole time. But once you get these guys in your hands, they're pretty chill," said Jones. "They'll let you touch their face. They just need human exposure. They miss that -- there's a critical socialization period between six weeks and six months that they probably didn't get."
Since the suspects in the case have relinquished all the dogs, they are now property of the Humane Society, Jones said. This means they can be put up for adoption once they are ready. Jones said most of the dogs he examined are adoptable.
But before adoption can take place, several things still need to happen. Jones said they need to bathe the dogs, as well as spay and neuter them. Jones says spaying and neutering will probably start next week. The dogs will also get rabies shots. The dogs that are fearful of people need to be socialized too.
While the Chihuahuas that are frightened of people will need more work before they can go to forever homes, Jones said many of the other dogs in the group could be adoptable soon.
"I would imagine they would start to be ready no later than 2 weeks, especially the nicer ones," said Jones. "I feel that getting them in their homes as soon as possible is going to be best, especially for the older dogs. But these puppies, to me, this dog is just like the public brought him in. He won't have any problem finding a home."
When a dog is ready to be adopted, the information will be posted on the Humane Society website (under the "Adopt" tab), as well as on its Facebook page.
PREVIOUS STORY:
As the nearly 50 Chihuahuas rescued from a McCracken County home this week continue to recover at the humane society, many of you have been asking when you can adopt them. Thursday, we learned some of the dogs will need more time, but others could be ready soon.
Some of the younger puppies may be ready for adoption in as little as a few weeks, but there are some dogs in the group that are very frightened of people.
One dog we saw Thursday was shaking and yelping before eventually calming down and letting Veterinarian Russell Jones examine her.
That particular Chihuahua – estimated to be 6 years old – has serious dental disease, missing teeth, and is underweight. Jones said they're going to give her an anti-nausea injection to stimulate her appetite.
The good news is many of the dogs will be ready for adoption sooner. For example, one pup about 16 weeks old was shaking from nervousness, but he was pretty calm overall.
"Puppies this age, they'll have the best chance of having a normal life because they'll have the socialization period is not lapsed yet,” Jones said.
Socialization is one of the biggest hurdles the dogs face. Jones said that means, "getting them used to people picking them up, realizing the hands coming toward them aren't going to eat them.”
Every Chihuahua that Jones examined Thursday got flea and tick medication, dewormer, and a microchip. He will spay or neuter them soon, and he expects some of the dogs to be ready for forever homes in just a few weeks.
Humane Society Director Terry Vannerson released a statement Thursday thanking everyone in the community who has pitched in to help care for the dogs.
Vannerson wrote:
The two people accused in this case – Jennifer Campbell and her father, Harold Campbell – are charged with 43 counts of second-degree cruelty to animals. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department says the investigation is ongoing.