THE ASSOCIATED PRESS — US health officials have given the final OK to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 5.
The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the go-ahead Tuesday night.
The announcement came only hours after a CDC advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer's shots should be given to children ages 5 to 11.
CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky released the following statement regarding her endorsement of the kid-size shots:
“Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation’s fight against the virus that causes COVID-19. We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine. As a mom, I encourage parents with questions to talk to their pediatrician, school nurse or local pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their children vaccinated."
Pfizer has already shipped millions of doses to states, doctors' offices and pharmacies. And pediatricians are getting ready to put shots into little arms.
The special kid shots contain just a third of the dose given to teens and adults.