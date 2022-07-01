Large drugstore chains and online retailers, like Amazon, are limiting Plan B and other emergency contraception pill purchases to three per customer.
This comes after the Supreme Court ruling overturned Roe v. Wade.
One company claims it saw a 300% jump in sales.
We visited multiple drug stores Thursday, and there were no limits on emergency contraception.
The shelves were fully stocked with several brands to choose from.
Still, the Purchase District Health Department is prepared with their own stock to administer if pills become unavailable locally.
Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, purchases of emergency contraceptive, like Plan B, have surged nationwide.
Kent Koster, with the Purchase District Health Department, believes some panic buyers misunderstand the purpose of the pill.
“It's not an abortion. What this does, is that, this pill is kind of like a birth control pill. It has a hormone in it that prevents the release of the egg from the ovaries or prevents the sperm from fertilizing an egg,” Koster says
The pill does not terminate a pregnancy but prevents one altogether.
The health department administers the pill, but it's not a commonly used service.
“We do not have a lot of people wanting this because it's so readily available at pharmacies. You can buy it. It's right on the counter. Comes in the form of a lot of different names,” says Koster.
The health department carries a generic version but it has the same effects.
They also use Plan B appointments to educate patients for the future.
“We do a pregnancy test, and then we give them the pill. And then we talk with them about family planning and other forms of contraceptive,” Koster says.
Koster warns emergency contraceptive shouldn't be used as routine birth control because of its adverse side effects.
Side effects like nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and abdominal cramps can last for days after taking the pill.
It's most effective in the 72 hours following unprotected sex, but can be taken up to five days after.
Like other forms of contraception, Plan B, and pills like it, only prevent pregnancy.
They do not protect you against sexually transmitted diseases.